Saweetie and P-Lo are getting into the sporty spirit, as the two dropped a new anthem for the San Francisco 49ers. The collab, titled “Do It For The Bay,” finds the two pumping up the team to make it to the Super Bowl in February.

The two appear in an equally energetic music video that incorporates both footage of the team and Saweetie performing with P-Lo. It also was a special full-circle moment, considering Saweetie is from Santa Clara and P-Lo’s from the Bay Area.

“I’m excited to share our new 49ers single designed to hype up the team and The Faithful for this playoffs run,” Saweetie said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. “I want to thank the 49ers organization for this opportunity. Shout out to P-Lo for doing what he does.”

“I love that we were able to collaborate and make something that’s so Bay-triotic, as P-Lo would say,” Saweetie added.

“We’re lucky to be based in a region that is thriving with talent, diversity, and innovation, and excited that Saweetie and P-Lo were able to capture those values in this new anthem for The Bay,” Allie Dicken, a representative from the 49ers marketing team, shared also.

Check out Saweetie and P-Lo’s new “Do It For The Bay” song above.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.