Saweetie is having a big year. She hopped on a remix of Baby Tate’s viral “Hey, Mickey!” and she was brought out during Latto’s Coachella performance. Now, it looks like her love life has a lot going on as well.

The “My Type” performer has been rumored to be dating fellow rapper YG after the two were allegedly at Coachella together. They also both collaborated with Tyga on “Money Mouf” and Mozzy on “In My Face.” However, photographic evidence has surfaced Tuesday, May 30 of the pair getting close in Cabo.

YG and Saweetie confirm they’re dating after being spotted together in Cabo. pic.twitter.com/ro2M7J2ejQ — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 30, 2023

Though fans are excited for romance in Saweetie’s life, they would also like new material from her, especially considering she’s been putting off her debut album for quite some time. In March, she talked about why it’s been taking a while. “I feel like a debut album is not something you just put out,” she said. “It’s not something you play with. I’m a Cancer, so I like to overthink sometimes, but I think you have to be really careful with that, and I take my art really serious.

“I’ve been through a lot of interesting experiences,” she added. “So, I wanna put that all into my album in the most artistic and organic way.”

