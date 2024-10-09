Scarface is a fighter—both in his respected rap career and life. Today (October 8), the “F*ck You Too” rapper shared an update regarding his health condition.

On August 23, Scarface took to his official Instagram page to tell supporters that he had undergone a medical procedure. At the time, Scarface did not disclose the details surrounding his hospitalization.

Today, Scarface revealed that he was admitted to a facility for cardiac concerns. “Six weeks ago I underwent open-heart surgery,” he wrote.

Scarface went on to demonstrate his optimistic outlook. “To be upright and smiling today shows you that God ain’t nothing to play with,” he wrote. “And again I say, I’m grateful, it could’ve went either way, yet I’m still alive.”

Over the years, Scarface faced multiple difficult diagnosis and subsequent treatments. In 2020, Scarface contracted COVID. He used his platform to chronicle his symptoms and path towards recovery.

The following year, Scarface received a new kidney from his son after COVID caused damage to the organ.

During an interview with FOX 26 Houston, Scarface discussed the internal damage the virus caused. “COVID attacked my lungs first,” he said. “And then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out. I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back.”

Similar to his transplant surgery, Scarface is hopeful that he will make a full recovery.