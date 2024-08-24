Health is truly wealth. Legendary rapper and producer Scarface would certainly agree with this ideology. Over the years, the Geto Boys member has documented his frightening medical ups and downs, which included a kidney transplant and a battle with the coronavirus.

Sadly, Scarface is back in the hospital for an undisclosed ailment. Yesterday (August 23), the “F*ck You Too” rapper posted an image of himself receiving medical treatment. “Ouch… 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Grateful,” read the caption.

Scarface did not outline the nature of his treatment or what he was admitted for. But the Houston Chronicle pointed out that one of the professionals in the image belonged to the facility’s Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit. After he’s had time to properly heal, Scarface might provide the public with further information.

Until then, several hip-hop titans, including DJ Premier, Mannie Fresh, E40, DJ Quik, Twista, Three 6 Mafia, and Krayzie Bone rushed to the post’s comment section to wish the Southern rap icon a speedy recovery.

“Prayers sent Face! Continue to heal. Love you, Brad,” wrote Premier.

“Praying for a speedy recovery family. I love you,” penned E40.

“Let’s go bro, we got things to do,” added Mannie Fresh.

“Brad, we got more work to do bro bro. Ain’t no time to be out of time,” chimed Quik.

“God, watch, protect, and heal my brother,” inked Twista.