Just days after Slim Thug announced his coronavirus diagnosis, another Houston rapper has apparently contracted the virus: Geto Boys member and legend H-Town hip-hop legend Scarface revealed his own diagnosis during a Zoom chat with fellow Geto Boys member Willie D. Willie, who hosts chats and posts news clips to his Youtube channel, posted the Zoom chat during a livestream speaking to his longtime partner-in-rhyme, who’d been feeling under-the-weather recently.

Apparently, ‘Face felt ill enough to go get tested for the COVID-19 virus and sure enough, came back with the untimely diagnosis. He recounts the illness to Willie, describing how he’s felt over the past month. “This whole three weeks have been an ordeal,” he says.” I’ve been to the point where I just felt like I was going to die, bro. I threw up so much until it was just hot sauce. Like your gasses and the shit in your stomach, your acids. I didn’t have no food in my stomach.”

While COVID-19 doesn’t usually present such symptoms, for Scarface, “it started off with pneumonia in both of my lungs and three or four days later my kidneys failed… Three or four days after that they told me I am quarantined.” He says he has to “wait ’til it subsides to see what is going on with my kidneys,” he sounds optimistic. “I’m thinking I may be on the back end of it because I probably had it for so long.” Although he seems short of breath and coughs a lot during the stream, Willie says he seems in good spirits.

Even with that said, Scarface wanted him to warn his viewers, “This is not fake.” He says that he hasn’t been anywhere because he’s what Willie calls a “hypochondriac,” but at some point, must have come into contact with a carrier, proving that the best thing to do these days is to stay indoors, wash your hands often, and maintain that six feet of space.

Follow Uproxx’s coronavirus coverage here.