Scarface Is ‘Thriving’ After Receiving A New Kidney From His Son

The hip-hop community can rest assured knowing one of its greats will be back in good health soon. Houston native and Geto Boys rapper Scarface successfully underwent a kidney transplant after nearly a year of waiting. The gracious donor happened to be the rapper’s son, Christopher Jordan, who shared an image of himself and his father on Instagram. “What a journey it’s been,” he wrote in the caption. “Surgery went well my dad is thriving kidney is working great!!!! Thank you all for the prayers. @brothermob love you family.”

The news comes nearly a year after Scarface put out a plea for a new kidney after a bout with coronavirus. “COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he told FOX 26 Houston. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back.” Seven months later, he was publicly searching for new kidney on Twitter, specifically asking for anyone with a B+ blood type. T.I. and Fat Joe boosted Scarface’s plea while offering financial help for any donor willing to step up.

Earlier this summer, Christopher Jordan announced that he would donate a kidney to his father after learning he was a match. Today he revealed the transplant was a success. After hearing the news, T.I. took to Twitter to celebrate. “My mentor @brothermob Got a new kidney.” he wrote. “From his son no less…#GodIsGood.”