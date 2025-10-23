Selena Gomez Stays In Music Mode With Another New Song, ‘In The Dark’

It’s been just over a year since Selena Gomez called her music career “just a hobby that went out of control.” Earlier this year, she admitted to having felt “very frustrated and kind of confused on where I wanted to go next musically.”
Well, 2025 has been a massive year for her musically. In March, she and now-husband Benny Blanco released their debut collaborative album, I Said I Love You First. Now, she has even more new music, as today (October 23), she shared a video for a new song, “In The Dark.”
The track is a synthy, dance-ready pop banger on which Gomez sings, “Giving you love, keep giving you love / Never giving you up / Keep giving you love, keep giving you love / But don’t look away from me / I’ll be there when you lose yourself / To remind you of who you are.”
Listen to “In The Dark” above. Check out the full tracklist for the soundtrack below.
Nobody Wants This Season 2 Soundtrack Tracklist
1. Selena Gomez — “In The Dark”
2. Teddy Swims — “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming”
3. Royel Otis — “Who’s Your Boyfriend (Acoustic)”
4. Chris Stapleton — “Heart Letting Go”
5. Kacey Musgraves — “If The World Burns Down”
6. Baylee Lynn — “That’s What I’ll Be”
7. Finneas — “Palomino”
8. Towa Bird — “Your Girl”
9. Alessia Cara — “My House”
10. Role Model — “Saddle Again”
11. Just Jayne — “Climate Change”
12. Ella Langley — “This Version Of Us”
13. Benee — “What”
14. Portugal. The Man — “Reach You”
15. Givēon — “Dancing In The Smoke”
16. Dermot Kennedy — “Melodies”
17. Cuco — “Homesick”
18. Cassandra Coleman — “Bite My Tongue”
19. “Nobody Wants This” Score Suite