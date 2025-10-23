Selena Gomez Stays In Music Mode With Another New Song, ‘In The Dark’

It’s been just over a year since Selena Gomez called her music career “just a hobby that went out of control.” Earlier this year, she admitted to having felt “very frustrated and kind of confused on where I wanted to go next musically.”

Well, 2025 has been a massive year for her musically. In March, she and now-husband Benny Blanco released their debut collaborative album, I Said I Love You First. Now, she has even more new music, as today (October 23), she shared a video for a new song, “In The Dark.”

The track is a synthy, dance-ready pop banger on which Gomez sings, “Giving you love, keep giving you love / Never giving you up / Keep giving you love, keep giving you love / But don’t look away from me / I’ll be there when you lose yourself / To remind you of who you are.”

Listen to “In The Dark” above. Check out the full tracklist for the soundtrack below.