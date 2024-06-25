Is Sexyy Red running for president? In a literal sense, not likely, but it almost appears so: Today (June 25), she announced a headlining tour dubbed 4 President.

The shows kick off in a couple months, in late August in Seattle. The US tour will also hit Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, and other major cities. On the trek, Sexyy will be joined by Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, and BlakeIANA.

Tickets for the shows are set to go on sale on June 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on Sexyy’s website.

Check out the list of tour dates below.