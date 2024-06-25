Is Sexyy Red running for president? In a literal sense, not likely, but it almost appears so: Today (June 25), she announced a headlining tour dubbed 4 President.
The shows kick off in a couple months, in late August in Seattle. The US tour will also hit Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, and other major cities. On the trek, Sexyy will be joined by Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, and BlakeIANA.
Tickets for the shows are set to go on sale on June 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information on Sexyy’s website.
Check out the list of tour dates below.
Sexyy Red 2024 Tour Dates: 4 President
08/22 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
08/23 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/26 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
08/30 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
09/01 — Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
09/03 — Oklahoma City, OK
09/05 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
09/06 — Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
09/07 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
09/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
09/10 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
09/13 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
09/14 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
09/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
09/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/20 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center
09/21 — New Haven, CT @ Westbury Music Bowl
09/25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/26 — Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
09/29 — New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square
09/30 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
10/01 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium