Given the upcoming presidential election, politics are on the top of most Americans minds and the includes Sexyy Red. The “U My Everything” rapper has gone on the record to share her support for former President Donald Trump (then seemingly walked it back).

But it appears for her forthcoming music video, Sexyy Red pulled inspiration from another politician. Yesterday (June 21), she took her official X (formerly Twitter) page to post a Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky-inspired teaser for the next In Sexyy We Trust visual.

In the clip, Sexyy Red put her own spin on the infamous sexual contact scandal that rocked the 1990s. “I’m doin dis for our ancestors 😂,” she wrote.

I’m doin dis for our ancestors 😂 pic.twitter.com/GUWmhn5BR7 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) June 21, 2024

Despite the mock Oval Office setup, the faux presidential seals plastered everywhere, and a framed photograph of Clinton on a nearby table, some users online weren’t able to catch the references.

“Who da hell is this,” wrote one user.

who da hell is this pic.twitter.com/vWWJdfrMbr — dremo (@dremo) June 21, 2024

Others slammed Sexyy Red for claiming her actions in honor of Black suffrage. “You’re moving us backwards, Ms. Redd,” penned one user.

You moving us backwards Ms Redd!☝️ — The Etihad Lad (@_MCFCLad) June 22, 2024

Monica Lewinsky hasn’t issued a response yet. However, this isn’t her first time being referenced by a musician—most notably on Beyoncé’s song “Partition.” Lewinsky responded then, and she likely will respond now.