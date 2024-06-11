Sexyy Red might not have done much fighting when she guest-starred on WWE’s NXT Battlegrounds event last Saturday, but it certainly looked like she brought that energy with her on a flight, after she was reportedly arrested for participating in a brawl at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to TMZ, members of the St. Louis rapper’s entourage were involved in an altercation with another group, with a video apparently showing Sexyy herself grabbing a stanchion and brandishing it as a potential weapon. Sexyy was supposedly arrested for disorderly conduct, while the fight’s actual participants were charged with assault.

However, the “Get It Sexyy” rapper is disputing those reports, logging into Instagram Stories to post a simple, but clear message: “Dat wasn’t DF me!” She also reposted the video to her X.com (RIP, Twitter) account, reiterating the same message, just in case it wasn’t clear.

Dat wasn’t df me pic.twitter.com/2hzLqHWWqt — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) June 11, 2024

As for how the airport footage was attributed to Sexyy, there certainly is a woman in a bright orange bonnet waving a stanchion around, and perhaps a photo of Sexyy in a bright red bonnet could have thrown people off… but then again, whoever said you only had to own one bonnet? The true identities of the brawlers have yet to be revealed, but the odds that they are also famous rappers are non-zero, so there could still be a story there. Or not. It is New Jersey.