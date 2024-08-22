Sexyy Red is getting ready to launch the Sexyy Red 4 President Tour, but fans in some cities have been faced with disappointment as upcoming dates have been canceled.

As HipHopDX notes, the tour was originally set to kick off in Seattle today (August 22), but that date was canceled and the tour is now set to start in Atlanta on August 24. Red’s August 23 date in Portland and August 26 date in Oakland were also called off. Red herself hasn’t made an announcement about the cancellations, but rather, ticketholders were notified by Ticketmaster.

This comes after some tour drama in July. In response to a report that claimed Red’s tour was “on the verge of being canceled,” she tweeted, “My fans are buying tickets we’re doin just fine we not canceling no tour dis cancelling sh*t all cap.”

She added in a pair of other tweets, “Dis how Dey try to do u wen u go wit an independent promoter n the bigger companies try to sabotage u we not cancelling sht. I did my touring deal with a black promoter black owned company AG Entertainment and now Dey playin dirty paying pages spreading fake news to discourage my fans from buying tickets.”