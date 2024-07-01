It’s election season, and while the last presidential debate didn’t exactly inspire confidence, Sexyy Red threw her hat in the ring with her 2024 BET Awards performance.

Sexyy kicked things off with with “U My Everything” before a hard pivot into a massive White House-themed set, to shift into “Get It Sexyy,” complete with Secret Service-looking backing dancers. The performance ended, as all good ones should, with Sexyy twerking in front of the White House.

Sexyy Red has been taking advantage of election season by going politically themed with her latest output, like with her patriotic new video for “Bow Wow Wow (F My Baby Dad).” She also made her WWE NXT debut recently and twerked up a storm while doing so. She even made an unexpected cameo appearance at, of all places, Zach Bryan’s tour.

Sexyy is one of the night’s leading nominees, with five total nods. Her, Drake, and SZA’s “Rich Baby Daddy” is up for Best Collaboration; she’s up for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Best New Artist; and “Rich Baby Daddy” is also up for Video Of The Year and the Viewer’s Choice Award.

Check out the performance above and find the full list of 2024 BET Awards nominees and winners here.