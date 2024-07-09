Rap’s biggest names are struggling to keep their tours afloat. Several acts, including chart-toppers Metro Boomin and Future, were forced to cancel multiple show dates, reportedly due to poor ticket sales. But it looks like Sexyy Red could have to make a similar decision for her 4 President Tour.

According to Touring Data, ticket sales for the “F My Daddy Dad” rapper’s tour with supporting act Hunxho aren’t moving quickly enough. Based on the organization’s metric, other outlets speculated that the North American run would be canceled soon. Yesterday (July 8), Sexyy Red took to X (formerly Twitter) to deny the claim.

“My fans are buying tickets we’re doin just fine,” she wrote. “We not canceling no tour dis cancelling sh*t all cap 🧢🧢.”

My fans are buying tickets we’re doin just fine we not cancelling no tour dis cancelling sht all cap🧢🧢 https://t.co/HZBxCEAYM9 — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) July 8, 2024

Sexyy then went on to allege that her tour was being tampered with by other event promotions companies after she took things into her own hands.

“Dis how dey try to do u wen u go wit an independent promoter n the bigger companies try to sabotage u we not cancelling sh*t,” she wrote. “I did my touring deal with a black promoter black owned company AG Entertainment and now Dey playin dirty paying pages spreading fake news to discourage my fans from buying tickets.”

Dis how Dey try to do u wen u go wit an independent promoter n the bigger companies try to sabotage u we not cancelling sht — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) July 8, 2024

I did my touring deal with a black promoter black owned company AG Entertainment and now Dey playin dirty paying pages spreading fake news to discourage my fans from buying tickets — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) July 8, 2024

Sexyy Red’s 4 President Tour to kick off in August. Find more information here.