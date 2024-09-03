At the end of August, Sexyy Red canceled several of the dates on her Sexyy 4 President Tour, after previously claiming that she was being “sabotaged” on the tour. Sexyy blamed low ticket sales on “bigger companies” shutting her down for using an independent promoter.

However, the show must go on, and go on it has. The tour started at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on August, and thanks to setlist.fm, we now know exactly which songs from her growing discography she’ll be performing on the remaining tour dates. While Sexyy Red hasn’t been around for the longest time, she does have plenty of guest verses, which beef up the setlist considerably. Meanwhile, during the Atlanta show, Red was joined by some of the city’s biggest names, so don’t expect to see 2 Chainz and Quavo on the set every night. You can see the setlist below.

01. “TTG (Go)”

02. “I Don’t Wanna Be Saved”

03. “Awesome Jawsome”

04. “FTCU Sleezemix”

05. “Sexyy Love Money”

06. “Peaches & Egglplants”

07. “Shake Yo Dreads”

08. “Hellcats SRTs”

09. “Fake Jammin”

10. “Pound Town”

11. “Hood Rats”

12. “N.P.O.”

13. “Come Here”

14. “It’s My Birthday”

15. “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)”

16. “Watch Out” with 2 Chainz

17. “Birthday Song” with 2 Chainz

18. “Freak No More” with Quavo

19. “Hotel Lobby” with Quavo

20. “Rich Baby Daddy”

21. “U My Everything”

22. “SkeeYee”

23. “Get It Sexyy”

24. “Get It Sexyy” – again

25. “Sexyy Walk”