Traditionally, after giving birth, women take a few months away from work to bond with their new bundle of joy. But there’s nothing traditional about Sexyy Red.

The St. Louis rap phenomenon just can’t help but make her way to the booth. Throughout her pregnancy, she toured the world, snagging collaborations with Summer Walker, Nardo Wick, and more along the way. Her faux delivery was even the focus of Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” video. Now, she is temporarily back from maternity leave to share a booming new single, “Get It Sexyy,” produced by Tay Keith.

“Slim thick, chrome skin / 5’5″, this b*tch a ten / Hair done, bills paid / Catch me slidin’ in a Benz / I ain’t lookin’ for no man / I ain’t recruiting no new friends / Louis bag filled with bands / Go on, Sexyy, do your dance,” raps Sexyy.

Back in February, after announcing the arrival of her second child, she took to Instagram to share her post-pregnancy agenda. Though the list was short, there were pretty big demands, including getting back to partying just in time for summer. “Get It Sexyy” makes good on that personal goal for the rapper, and her fans are surely going to use this to get their outside activities going.

Listen to “Get It Sexyy” above.