A hot Sexyy summer is upon us. Everyone and their mom is dancing to Sexyy Red‘s hit single, “Get It Sexyy.” Though the St. Louis rapper rapper had a remarkable breakthrough with her viral hits “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee” last year, “Get It Sexyy” has catapulted her into superstar status. Tonight (May 28), Sexyy made an appearance on WWE NXT.

As Sexyy was introduced, she twerked her way into the ring, as “Get It Sexyy” played in the background. Her grand entrance was met with cheers from the audience.

Shortly after, Sexyy unveiled the championship belt, which she carried gracefully above her head.

wwe is not real bruh, all this shit feels like a fever dream 😭😭😭😭😭 wdym sexyy red is hosting nxt battleground?? pic.twitter.com/o0iEuVXxIt — aaliyah. 🍉 (@wackielea) May 29, 2024

Elsewhere during the show, Sexyy paid a visit to some of the wrestlers as they were getting prepared in the locker room. Once again, she greeted the wrestlers with some top-notch twerking.

Sexyy Red such an icon 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/udmBxtV9QJ — 𝒥ay. (@TOXlCATTRACTlON) May 29, 2024

Earlier today, Sexyy celebrated another big milestone. “Get It Sexyy” has sold over one million units in the US, marking her fastest song to reach this milestone. She also just released her latest mixtape In Sexyy We Trust, which features another viral track, the Drake-assisted “U My Everything.”

Needless to say, Sexyy is having a hell of a ride.

You can watch the video clips from WWE NXT above.