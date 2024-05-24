Sexyy Red has the streets on lock this summer. Tonight (May 24), the St. Louis rapper dropped her new mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust, which features a new collaboration with Drake, “U My Everything.”

On “U My Everything,” the usually sexually-charged and outspoken Sexyy wants to lock it down with a certain man, urging him to “tell them hoes we go together.”

She tests his loyalty, rapping, “If you f*ck with me, go tattoo my name / I’d like to score him, and he’d do the same / I think we soulmates, you my twin flame.”

The song marks Drake’s first musical contribution since Kendrick Lamar dropped his scathing Drake diss track “Not Like Us.” While he doesn’t directly address Lamar, he seemingly suggests that he hasn’t let up.

Fans who have been paying close attention to the Lamar-Drake beef will hear a sample of “BBL Drizzy” on Drake’s verse. The original version of “BBL Drizzy” was an AI-generated track by comedian King Willonius, which was later remixed by producer Metro Boomin, who has shown to be on Lamar’s side in the feud. After sharing his remix, Metro launched a contest, promising a $10,000 cash prize to a rapper who drops the best freestyle over the beat.

Though Drake neither confirms nor denies rumors that he received a Brazilian butt lift — or any form of cosmetic surgery — he does suggest that he’s helped pay for others to get procedures.

“Me and the surgeon got history / I changed a lot of girls lives for real / they need a new body, they hittin’ me,” Drake raps on his verse.

Though neither Lamar, Drake, or Metro have offered any indication that their beef is over, Drake seems to be having a laugh over the whole ordeal.

You can listen to ‘U My Everything’ above

In Sexyy We Trust is out now via Open Shift/gamma. Find more information here.