Doja Cat, Offset, Sexyy Red, And Davido Will Headline Summer Jam 2024

As if this summer’s music festival season wasn’t already stacked enough, Hot 97’s Summer Jam lineup has been announced.

The staple hip-hop festival will be held on June 2 at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. This year’s official headliners include Doja Cat, Offset, Sexyy Red, and Davido. But it doesn’t stop there: Method Man and Redman, Tee Grizzley, Sleepy Hallow, and 41 (consisting of Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, and Tata) are also slated to deliver bookend sets, according to the event’s flyer.

Offset has performed several times at Hot 97’s Summer Jam festival as a member of Migos (most notably 2019 and 2021). However, in June, this will be the “Worth It” rapper’s first time gracing the stage as a soloist. When asked about the possibility of bringing out special guests, he played coy. “I might do my Summer Jam set with just me,” he said. “‘Cause I deserve that.”

But he did reveal that his set will include several elements from his debut solo headline tour’s production and possibly even a moon walk tribute to the late Michael Jackson.

Although a pre-sale date hasn’t been revealed, the station has hinted that one will be. To gain access to the pre-sale, you must sign up for the station’s Insiders List email list. The general on-sale date for Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2024 is Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.