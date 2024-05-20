Sexyy Red is on a mission to #MakeAmericaSexyyAgain. The St. Louis rapper announced her new EP, In Sexyy We Trust, just ahead of the weekend, revealing its cover art and release date: May 24, the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Big Sexyy has had an eventful year so far. In February, she had her second child after appearing in Drake’s “Rich Baby Daddy” music video.

Since then, she’s appeared on the bills for a diverse array of music festivals, including The Roots Picnic, Dreamville Festival, and Hangout Festival. At the latter, she apparently hung out backstage with Lana Del Rey; the resulting video of the two dancing to Sexyy’s latest hit, “Get It Sexyy,” has been amusing fans over at X (RIP, Twitter.com).

📲| New video of Sexyy Red with Lana Del Rey, dancing from Hangout Festival at Alabama 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Ind05paj3 — Season Of Lana (@SeasonOfLana) May 20, 2024

Lana wasn’t the only surprising star that Sexyy’s been hanging out with lately. Early this month, the St. Louis native popped out to dance along with Zach Bryan during his Quittin Time Tour performance in her hometown, delighting the home of the Gateway Arch. Next up for Sexyy after dropping her new EP? She’s one of the performers billed to take the stage at New York’s Hot97 Summer Jam.

In Sexyy We Trust is out 5/24 via Open Shift/gamma.