Shaboozey’s Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, led by the Billboard Hot 100 charter and platinum-certified “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Shaboozey will tangibly enjoy his music’s resonance on his newly announced headlining fall tour in support of Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going.

According to a press release, “The expansive Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going run sees Shaboozey playing his largest venues to date.” The tour will kick off at First Avenue in Minneapolis, Minnesota on September 9 and wrap at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California on October 14.

The artist pre-sale is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25, at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the TikTok pre-sale on Wednesday, June 26, at 10 a.m. local time. All pre-sales will conclude at 10 p.m. local time on Thursday, June 27, before the general public on-sale on Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. local time.