It’s all “good news” for Shaboozey lately.

The singer’s Grammy-nominated single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” remains at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and is only three weeks away from breaking Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 in the chart’s history. Shaboozey also just dropped his first new single since the release of his breakthrough album, Where I’ve Been Isn’t Where I’m Going.

“Good News” has Shaboozey pining for better days. Accompanied by a somber acoustic guitar and pedal steel guitar, he sings, “I need some good news / Sittin’ here, sippin’ on cold truth / Nobody knows what I’m goin’ through / Bet the devil wouldn’t walk in my shoes.”

Shaboozey was recently asked by Billboard about how he feels receiving Grammy nominations across multiple genres, including country and rap. “It’s bittersweet for sure,” he said. “There’s a tremendous amount of talent in the country space and there are so many well-written songs that I felt also deserved that look. Country music is not yearning for talent. The beautiful thing about country music — especially some of the people who have been doing it for such a long time – is that so many people could have been out in that category.”

You can listen to “Good News” above.