A couple weeks ago, Morgan Wallen knocked Shaboozey’s long-running No. 1 hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” off the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That didn’t last long, though, as “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” made its way back to No. 1 and hit 16 total weeks, which tied it for the second-most ever.

Now, the top 10 of the latest Hot 100 chart (dated November 16) is out, and Shaboozey is No. 1 yet again. That’s 17 total weeks now, meaning “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” now has sole ownership of the No. 2 spot of all time, behind Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” at 19 weeks. This means that “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is currently the longest-running No. 1 song ever by an unaccompanied artist with no features.

Elsewhere on this week’s chart, Tyler The Creator’s “Sticky” (featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and Lil Wayne) rises to No. 1, making it his third top-10 single. His first two came just last week, when “St. Chroma” debuted at No. 7 at “Noid” at No. 10. Neither of those songs are in this week’s top 10, though. “Sticky” is also the first top-10 single for Sexyy Red, the second for GloRilla, and the 26th (but the first in over four years) for Lil Wayne.