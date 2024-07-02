Music

Shannon Sharpe Apologized To Megan Thee Stallion For Making A Vulgar Joke About Her

Megan Thee Stallion is taking one heck of a victory lap in the wake of releasing her new album, Megan. In addition to reupping one of her most high-profile partnerships with a hilarious commercial for Amazon Prime Day, she’s also been celebrating the success of her Hot Girl Summer Tour, which has brought both admirers and increased camaraderie with the current generation of rap girls. She was given a chance to talk about it all — and given an apology for a vulgar joke — on the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay show.

Right at the top of the episode, Sharpe issued his mea culpa for the tasteless joke, which involved a comment on Meg’s attractiveness that came across as very unattractive. During a prior episode in November with fellow former NFL star Chad Johnson, Sharpe noted that Megan was “stacked up like dirty laundry in a dorm room” then, in response to a question about dating her by saying he’d “have her stretched out like a quarter-to-three.”

While he acknowledged that he was out of line, he also assured her it was all said in jest — and as a country girl herself, Meg certainly understood.

Watch the full episode of Club Shay Shay with Megan Thee Stallion above.

