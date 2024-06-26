Back in October, Megan Thee Stallion first began teasing her new era after freeing herself from her old record deal and going independent. In just a few days, she’ll reveal the culmination of her efforts in the form of her third album, Megan, which she announced just after launching her Hot Girl Summer Tour. Here’s everything to know about the new album.

Release Date: Megan is out 6/28 via Hot Girl Productions LLC. Pre-save it here. Tracklist: Megan revealed the tracklist on June 21. Check it out below. 1. “Hiss”

2. “Rattle”

3. “Figueroa”

4. “Where Them Girls At”

5. “Broke His Heart”

6. “B.A.S.” Feat. Kyle Richh

7. “Otaku Hot Girl”

8. “Find Out”

9. “Boa”

10. “Mamushi” Feat. Yuki Chiba

11. “Accent” Feat. GloRilla

12. “Paper Together” Feat. UGK

13. “Spin” Feat. Victoria Monét

14. “Down Stairs DJ”

15. “Miami Blue”

16. “Worthy”

17. “Moody Girl”

18. “Cobra”

Features: Features on the album include New York Drill rapper Kyle Ricch, who appears on “B.A.S.,” Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba, and Memphis rapper GloRilla, with whom Megan previously featured on “Wanna Be” and its remix. In addition, R&B star Victoria Monét appears on “Spin,” while Texas rap royalty (heh) UGK appears on “Paper Together” (whether that means an unreleased Pimp C verse is included remains to be seen). Megan said there is a hidden feature in a livestream: #MeganTheeStallion says there’s a feature on the released album tracklist that hasn’t been shared yet. pic.twitter.com/WXOn3OyfjB — InquisitiveCarter.com (IG: @InquisitiveCarter) (@InquisitiveCEnt) June 26, 2024 Singles: So far, Meg has released three singles: “Hiss“; “Cobra“; and “Boa.”