SiR Is Ready To ‘Step Into The Light’ With His Spring Tour Dates

Anyone who says “R&B is dead” clearly missed the news: not only is R&B alive and well, but one of its contemporary vanguards may be coming soon to a city near you. SiR, the Inglewood singer affiliated with Top Dawg Entertainment, has announced his Step Into The Light Tour. Promoting his 2024 album, Heavy, the Step Into The Light Tour will continue SiR’s 2024 Life Is Good Tour.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 7 at 10 AM local time. Prior to that, an artist presale will begin Wednesday, March 5. You can sign up for access here. You can find more information at inglewoodsir.com.