SiR Is Ready To ‘Step Into The Light’ With His Spring Tour Dates

Anyone who says “R&B is dead” clearly missed the news: not only is R&B alive and well, but one of its contemporary vanguards may be coming soon to a city near you. SiR, the Inglewood singer affiliated with Top Dawg Entertainment, has announced his Step Into The Light Tour. Promoting his 2024 album, Heavy, the Step Into The Light Tour will continue SiR’s 2024 Life Is Good Tour.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 7 at 10 AM local time. Prior to that, an artist presale will begin Wednesday, March 5. You can sign up for access here. You can find more information at inglewoodsir.com.
SiR Step Into The Light Tour Dates
05/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/08 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
05/11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/13 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
05/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
05/20 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
05/22 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
05/24 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
05/25 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre
05/28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
05/29 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
06/01 – Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
06/02 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
06/04 – Toronto, ON @ REBEL
06/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
06/07 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
06/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
06/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus