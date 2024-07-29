Here Is SiR’s ‘Life Is Good Tour’ Setlist

Last week, Top Dawg Entertainment singer SiR kicked off the renamed tour for his new album Heavy in Silver Springs, Maryland. The Life Is Good tour — retitled from the Bad Karma tour — doesn’t just encompass his new album, though; he also performs standouts from his 2019 album, Chasing Summer, its 2018 predecessor, November, his debut album, Seven Sundays, and his 2017 EP, Her Too. You can see the full setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm.

01. “Heavy (Intro)”

02. “Karma”

03. “John Redcorn”

04. “You Can’t Save Me”

05. “Dreaming of Me”

06. “The Canvas”

07. “Mood” (with Zacari)

08. “Interview” (interlude)

09. “Six Whole Days”

10. “No Evil”

11. “You”

12. “Ricky’s Song”

13. “Tryin’ My Hardest”

14. “Only Human (Part 1)”

15. “Ooh Nah Nah”

16. “Fire”

17. “Only Human (Part 2)”

18. “Satisfaction”

19. “The Recipe” (with Davion Farris)

20. “Something Foreign”

21. “Summer In November”

22. “Love You”

23. “Jay Z” (audience request, with band)

24. “Poetry in Motion”

25. “Nothing Even Matters”

26. “Hair Down”

27. “D’Evils”

Encore:

28. “Something New”

29. “Life Is Good”