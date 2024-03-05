Inglewood singer Sir Daryl Farris — better known mononymously as SiR — has been rolling out his fourth studio album Heavy for the last few weeks, releasing the single “Karma” and even appearing in the NBA’s Celebrity Game for All-Star Weekend. Today, he revealed the cover art and tracklist, which features both his fellow TDE labelmates (Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad) and other LA soul veterans (Anderson .Paak, Ty Dolla Sign).
Like labelmate Schoolboy Q, who just dropped his album Blue Lips after a five-year hiatus, SiR is also releasing after a five-year break. His last album, Chasing Summer, came out in 2019 and reached No. 64 on the Billboard 200 chart. It featured appearances from then-labelmate Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Sabrina Claudio, and Smino, among others, and spawned two singles “Hair Down” and fan favorite “John Redcorn.” The five-year album cycle seems to be a trend for Top Dawg Entertainment, with Ab-Soul and Isaiah Rashad both also putting half a decade between their most recent releases.
Heavy is due on March 22 via TDE and RCA.
SiR’s Heavy Tracklist
1. “Intro”
2. “Ignorant” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign
3. “Karma” Feat. Isaiah Rashad
4. “Heavy”
5. “Six Whole Days”
6. “No Evil”
7. “Poetry In Motion” Feat. Anderson .Paak
8. “I’m Not Perfect” Feat. Ab-Soul
9. “You”
10. “Only Human”
11. “Satisfaction”
12. “Life Is Good” Feat. Scribz Riley
13. “Ricky’s Song”
14. “Nothing Even Matters”
15. “Tryin’ My Hardest”
16. “Brighter”
