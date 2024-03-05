Inglewood singer Sir Daryl Farris — better known mononymously as SiR — has been rolling out his fourth studio album Heavy for the last few weeks, releasing the single “Karma” and even appearing in the NBA’s Celebrity Game for All-Star Weekend. Today, he revealed the cover art and tracklist, which features both his fellow TDE labelmates (Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad) and other LA soul veterans (Anderson .Paak, Ty Dolla Sign).

Like labelmate Schoolboy Q, who just dropped his album Blue Lips after a five-year hiatus, SiR is also releasing after a five-year break. His last album, Chasing Summer, came out in 2019 and reached No. 64 on the Billboard 200 chart. It featured appearances from then-labelmate Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Sabrina Claudio, and Smino, among others, and spawned two singles “Hair Down” and fan favorite “John Redcorn.” The five-year album cycle seems to be a trend for Top Dawg Entertainment, with Ab-Soul and Isaiah Rashad both also putting half a decade between their most recent releases.

Heavy is due on March 22 via TDE and RCA.