Late last month, Slim Jxmmi, who with Swae Lee makes up the rap duo Rae Sremmurd, was arrested for battery after a fight with his girlfriend in Miami. According to TMZ, the rapper allegedly attacked his girlfriend, with whom he has a child, and pulled out her hair extensions. The incident began after Slim Jxmmi, born Aaquil Brown, was confronted by his girlfriend about a woman he was following on Instagram. Brown is also accused of throwing his girlfriend’s phone over a balcony. Now, almost a month after he was arrested for battery, the charges against him have been dropped.

According to Billboard, Miami prosecutors will not pursue charges against Brown. Court proceedings in the case were closed on Tuesday due to an order from Judge Betsy Alvarez-Zane. While a spokeswoman for the Miami-Dade County Attorney’s Office did not return Billboard’s request for comment, Brown’s attorney Bradley Horenstein said prosecutors told the judge on Tuesday that the charges were dropped due to a lack of evidence. Prosecutors reportedly said that the rapper’s girlfriend recanted her initial police statement and that she also refused to cooperate with them.

Slim Jxmmi’s focus will likely return to music and his Rae Sremmurd duo has not dropped an album since 2018’s SR3MM. The duo teased the release of SremmLife 4 back in 2020, but nothing from that project has yet been released. They also made an appearance in season two of Lil Dicky’s FX show Dave.