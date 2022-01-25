Mississippi rapper Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd was arrested for battery in Miami this morning according to TMZ, which reports that Jxmmi is accused of attacking his girlfriend, with whom he has a child, and pulling out her hair extensions. The altercation began when the woman confronted the rapper about a woman he was following on Instagram.

After the argument, the report says, Jxmmi and a friend left the residence, and when he returned, he was apparently drunk. According to police, the alleged victim tried to move their child from a playpen to a bed, Jxmmi yanked one of the braids out of her scalp when he pulled her hair. When she pulled out her phone to record him, he took it and threw it over a balcony after a chase through the home in which he allegedly kicked down a door. Police say they recovered the phone from the street.

However, Jxmmi’s girlfriend later denied the report according to TMZ, writing, “Oh wow. This is cap. Dade County y’all are wrong for this. I told you guys he did not hit me. Every officer you guys had in my face are wrong for this. No hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once. It was a loud argument and the police were called. You guys turn nothing into something. It’s our son’s first birthday tomorrow, what’s wrong with y’all?”

While Rae Sremmurd hasn’t been as active as a duo as they were when they first exploded into stardom with “No Flex Zone,” they had teased a comeback with Sremmlife 4 in late 2020, and guest-starred on Lil Dicky’s FX show Dave. Meanwhile, the duo’s other member, Jxmmi’s brother Swae Lee, has been active as a solo artist, featuring on projects from Alicia Keys, the Madden NFL video game franchise, and the soundtrack to Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings alongside Jhene Aiko.