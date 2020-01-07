A bunch of artists kicked off 2020 with a sense of optimism about the new year. Unfortunately, the early days of the decade have reportedly brought bad news for Rae Sremmurd. Group members and brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmy seem to have recently experienced a big loss, as TMZ reports that their stepfather has been fatally shot in Mississippi.

The publication says that according to the Tupelo Police Department, 62-year-old Floyd Sullivan was found dead with “at least a couple gunshot wounds,” by officers who had been dispatched to the home. Sullivan had helped raise Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmy since they were in middle school. The duo’s 19-year-old brother Michael Sullivan is reportedly a person of interest in the shooting, and is being held for psychiatric evaluation.

Musically, 2019 was a quiet year for Rae Sremmurd. In the year following the release of their 2018 album SR3MM, the group didn’t even release a single. Swae Lee popped up from time to time, though, like on collaborations with Drake and Madonna. Back in March last year, the duo teased forthcoming new material, Swae Lee said, “It’s time for the fourth. The fans have been patient. It’s time to give them what they’ve been waiting for. And I’m about to drop a solo album, composed of all original music.”