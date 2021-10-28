A new animated film about sneaker culture has added some all-star level voice talent, according to Deadline. Sneaks is being produced by Laurence Fishburne, who also has a voice role, and has a star-studded cast featuring the voices of NBA player Chris Paul, Grammy winners Ella Mai and Roddy Ricch, and five-time Grammy nominee Swae Lee. In addition, LA hitmaker Mustard is signed on as the music producer.

The film revolves around a lost pair of sneakers trying to find their “sole mate” in New York City. Mai plays an oxford, Macy Gray plays a stiletto, and Swae Lee plays a “gifted young athlete” as they try to help out and stop a pair of villains, the forger played by Roddy Ricch and an evil collector played by Fishburne. Meanwhile, Chris Paul will voice himself, hosting a sneaker convention. To ensure the authenticity of the sneaker culture seen throughout the film, the legendary Bobbito Garcia serves as an advisor.

Fishburne offered this quote: “Our film will illuminate and pay homage to the forever growing and popular sneaker culture that continues to inspire and be inspired by musicians, athletes, and artists alike, and I’m thrilled by the cast and crew who have decided to join us on the journey.” Mustard said, I really see the music in this film as a crucial part of the storytelling. As the first family animated feature film to be steeped in sneaker culture, I am honored to draw from my expertise as a producer and artist, and my love of sneakers, to create moments that really connect. The added bonus is that this is a film that I’ll be able to enjoy with my family and kids.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.