Slowthai Is Ecstatic On His Jaunty New Single ‘Feel Good’

Slowthai announced his new album UGLY last month and unveiled the single “Selfish.” In a statement, he said the LP “is completely me — about how I feel and what I want to be… it’s everything I’ve been leading up to… This album was me trying to emulate the spirit of the brotherhood ethos that bands have.”

Today, he’s back with the new single, “Feel Good.” It features backing vocals from Shygirl, and it’s an ecstatic adventure with an infectious beat and a simple message: “I feel so good / I feel so good / I feel so good,” he says over and over.

UK fans of the rapper have a reason to feel so good: He’ll be playing intimate shows there for only a quid, which translates to about $1.23. “I make music for myself but I wouldn’t be where I am without my fans,” he said in a statement. “It’s important to me that people can have access to me and my music so I wanted to go to some new places and play this album first. Times are tough for a lot of people and working with Jägermeister has helped me keep tickets to only a quid.”

Listen to “Feel Good” above.

UGLY is out 3/3 via Method Records. Pre-save it here.