Slowthai is set to return with his third studio album this spring. His latest, UGLY, a backronym for U Gotta Love Yourself, will arrive in March. On the album, Slowthai will deliver his signature searing, politically charged raps, but will also experiment with more melodic sounds.

He said in a statement:

“The first album was the sound of where I’m from and everything I thought I knew. The second album is what was relevant to me at that moment in time, the present. And this album is completely me — about how I feel and what I want to be… it’s everything I’ve been leading up to… This album was me trying to emulate the spirit of the brotherhood ethos that bands have. Music is about the feeling and emotion that goes into it. Like an artist making a painting, it’s the expression of that moment in time. I really felt like I didn’t want to rap, whereas before, rap was the only way I could express myself with the tools I had. Now that I have more freedom to create and do more, why wouldn’t we change it up?”

Ahead of UGLY, Slowthai has shared “Selfish,” a new, grungy rock-influenced track, on which he lets go of the expectations of others, in favor of a better life for himself.

Check out “Selfish” above and the album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Yum”

2. “Selfish”

3. “Sooner”

4. “Feel Good”

5. “Never Again”

6. “F*ck It Puppet”

7. “HAPPY”

8. “UGLY”

9. “Falling”

10. “Wotz Funny”

11. “Tourniquet”

12. “25% Club”

UGLY is out 3/3 via Method Records. Pre-save it here.