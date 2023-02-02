Considering all of the Ticketmaster messes lately — from Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny to Death Grips and John Mayers — concertgoers deserve a break. Luckily, it looks like Slowthai fans in the UK are getting just that.

The artist has announced the aptly titled Best Night Of Your Life Tour, a UK run in small pubs where tickets will only be £1 (about $1.23). It’ll kick off at the end of February in Sunderland and end at the beginning of March in Northampton. It’s a short leg, but it’s sure to be a good one.

“I make music for myself but I wouldn’t be where I am without my fans,” Slowthai said in a statement. “It’s important to me that people can have access to me and my music so I wanted to go to some new places and play this album first. Times are tough for a lot of people and working with Jägermeister has helped me keep tickets to only a quid.”

Check out the full dates below.

02/23 — Sunderland, UK @ Independent

02/24 — Blackpool, UK @ Bootleg Social

02/25 — Milton Keynes, UK @ Craufurd Arms

03/01 — London, UK @ The George Tavern

03/02 — Bath, UK @ Moles Club

03/03 — Northampton, UK @ The Black Prince

Pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. on February 13. General sale follows at 10 a.m. on February 15. Find ticket information here.