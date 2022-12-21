Smino Was Surprised With His Own Day In His Hometown, St. Louis

Smino is one of St. Louis’ most famous residents and on Sunday, his fifth annual Kribmas concert brought the news that the city would be honoring him with his own day. At the end of the show, Smino’s team surprised him with a video featuring the city’s mayor Tishaura Jones announcing the honor.

“I just want to congratulate Smino on the 5 year anniversary of Kribmas,” she said. “You’re always outreaching the community and being just a wonderfully talented artist. And it’s my pleasure as mayor of the city of St. Louis to declare today, December 18, as Smino Day.”

@NOPussBoys_ orchestrated yet another phenomenal event in stl with an even better suprise — you did that! Congratulations @smino #kribmas2022 #smiday *inserts handed heart emoji*!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5PIehRexnr — baby d. (@__lifesgift) December 19, 2022

The honor follows the release of Smino’s new album, Luv 4 Rent, which ended a four-year break after 2018’s Noir (although he did release the mixtape She Already Decided in 2020). The album features the singles “I Deserve” and “90 Proof” featuring J. Cole and appears on Uproxx’s Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2022.

Smino announced that he’s taking Luv 4 Rent on the road next year, along JID and his album The Forever Story, with the Luv Is 4ever Tour beginning January 22 and running through March 29. You can see the dates below.

01/22/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

01/24/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

01/26/2023 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

01/28/2023 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox

01/31/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

02/02/2023 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego

02/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

02/10/2023 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

02/13/2023 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

02/14/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

02/15/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

02/16/2023 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

02/18/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

02/21/2023 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

02/22/2023 — Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood

02/24/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

02/26/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/01/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/03/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

03/07/2023 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

03/09/2023 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

03/12/2023 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

03/15/2023 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

03/18/2023 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

03/21/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

03/23/2023 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

03/25/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

03/28/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/29/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works