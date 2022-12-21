Smino Was Surprised With His Own Day In His Hometown, St. Louis

Smino is one of St. Louis’ most famous residents and on Sunday, his fifth annual Kribmas concert brought the news that the city would be honoring him with his own day. At the end of the show, Smino’s team surprised him with a video featuring the city’s mayor Tishaura Jones announcing the honor.
“I just want to congratulate Smino on the 5 year anniversary of Kribmas,” she said. “You’re always outreaching the community and being just a wonderfully talented artist. And it’s my pleasure as mayor of the city of St. Louis to declare today, December 18, as Smino Day.”
@NOPussBoys_ orchestrated yet another phenomenal event in stl with an even better suprise — you did that! Congratulations @smino #kribmas2022 #smiday *inserts handed heart emoji*!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5PIehRexnr
— baby d. (@__lifesgift) December 19, 2022
The honor follows the release of Smino’s new album, Luv 4 Rent, which ended a four-year break after 2018’s Noir (although he did release the mixtape She Already Decided in 2020). The album features the singles “I Deserve” and “90 Proof” featuring J. Cole and appears on Uproxx’s Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2022.
Smino announced that he’s taking Luv 4 Rent on the road next year, along JID and his album The Forever Story, with the Luv Is 4ever Tour beginning January 22 and running through March 29. You can see the dates below.
01/22/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
01/24/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
01/26/2023 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
01/28/2023 — Oakland, CA @ The Fox
01/31/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
02/02/2023 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA San Diego
02/03/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/08/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
02/10/2023 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
02/13/2023 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
02/14/2023 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
02/15/2023 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
02/16/2023 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
02/18/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
02/21/2023 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
02/22/2023 — Miami, FL @ Oasis Wynwood
02/24/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
02/26/2023 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/01/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
03/03/2023 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
03/07/2023 — Wallingford, CT @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
03/09/2023 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
03/12/2023 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
03/15/2023 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/17/2023 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
03/18/2023 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
03/21/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
03/23/2023 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/24/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
03/25/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
03/28/2023 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
03/29/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works