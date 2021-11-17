It’s been a while since Smino delivered a full project to the world, but that could be changing very soon. He returned with “Rice & Gravy” in May, his first single since 2020’s “Tempo,” and it would begin a return to form that brings us to his latest single, “I Deserve.” The track is a mellow effort, one he dedicates to a let friend Pooh, and on Tuesday he shared the music video for it.

In the visual, Smino learns that his neighbor is facing eviction after failing to pay rent. Here, the rapper decides to plan and promote a “rent party” for family and friends around the block. The funds that were made from the event were collected and given to Smino’s neighbor which saved him from eviction. Prior to releasing the track, which Smino previously revealed was dedicated to his late friend Pooh Man, he spoke about its importance to him.

“Tbh I ain’t gave much of a f*ck bout bein onna internet or eem bein a artist since bro left,” he wrote in a tweet. “I’m talented/blessed af tho so I can’t stop.. God gave me a lot to share so i did my best @ channeling this shit into sumn meaningful.”

The new video arrives after Smino teamed up with Syd for their “Right Track” collaboration. More recently, Smino lent his vocals to Terrace Martin’s new album Drones as he appeared on “This Morning” with Arin Ray.

Watch the “I Deserve” video above.