R. Kelly Was Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Child Pornography

R. Kelly has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography, according to the New York Times. Kelly will serve this sentence concurrently with his 30-year sentence for sex trafficking and racketeering, except for one year. Kelly was convicted of the more recent charge in his native Chicago in September. He was initially accused of 13 charges, including producing child pornography, enticing minors for sex, and obstructing justice. He was found guilty of six — three counts of coercing minors into sexual activity and three of producing sex tapes involving a minor.

Prosecutors wanted Kelly sentenced to no fewer than 25 years in prison due to his “lack of remorse” for his actions and the presumed likelihood he would resume his crimes. One of the prosecutors, Jeannice Williams Appenteng, said, “The only way to ensure he will not re-offend is to impose a sentence that will keep him in prison for the rest of his life.” Kelly’s defense lawyer Jennifer Bonjean, said he wouldn’t pose a threat in his old age, but it doesn’t look like that argument held up.

Kelly was previously found guilty of racketeering and eight violations of an anti-sex trafficking law in a New York-based federal case. Kelly is appealing both convictions with Bonjean, who previously successfully appealed similar charges against comedian Bill Cosby.