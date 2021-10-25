Snoop Dogg Mourns The Passing Of His Mother, Beverly Tate

After months of pulling for his ailing mother Beverly Tate on social media, West Coast rap pioneer Snoop Dogg is now mourning her after she passed away. He announced as much this weekend as he updated his Instagram with a string of grieving posts. Beginning with one recalling one of his mom’s favorite phrases, he continued with a few more, writing “Mama thank u for having me” in the next and continuing to make brokenhearted posts through the rest of the day.

In May, Snoop first gave the indications that his mother was sick, asking fans to pray for her with another set of hopeful posts. Then, in July, he offered an update on her health, writing, “Me and my brothers went to c mama today and she opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting.” It looks like her fight is finally over; Snoop can take comfort knowing she was comforted and cared for at the end. Longtime Snoop fans are aware that she was the one who first gave him his rap name, nicknaming him Snoopy for his resemblance to the cartoon character. Snoop fans including stars like Magic Johnson have reached out to express their condolences, wishing him well

Prayers for Snoop and the whole family on the passing of his beautiful Mother, author and evangelist, Beverly Tate .. Rest Mother Tate, we will take care of Calvin now. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏼🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Mp72eV9TXu — Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 24, 2021

Sending my condolences and prayers to @snoopdogg and family in the passing of his dear mother Ms Bevely Tate. Praying your strength during this time. Love you much💕 pic.twitter.com/SqbiQw1csO — Evelyn Braxton (@EvelynBraxton) October 25, 2021

Cookie and I are praying for my good friend @SnoopDogg after losing his mother Beverly Tate this weekend. RIP and God bless the entire Broadus family! 🙏🏾🕊 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 25, 2021

Also over the weekend, Snoop posted advising Dr. Dre to use the “negative energy” he’s experienced lately to “make something magical.”