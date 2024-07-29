As of this post, the United States is crushing it at the 2024 Olympics, as the US is tied with host country France for the most total medals, with 14. Perhaps the most visible American at the games, though, has been Snoop Dogg, as an official torch bearer and member of NBC’s Olympics broadcast team.

That came back to (playfully) bite him in the (figurative) butt, though, as Snoop found himself (literally) face-to-face with a (low-stakes) demon from his past.

As part of NBC’s coverage, Snoop and Hoda Kotb had a chat with some members of star gymnast Simone Biles’ family. At one point during the segment, Kotb mentioned in reference to Biles’ mother, “Snoop, I don’t know if you know this, but Simone and you have known each other for a long time, right, Nellie?”

Nellie then told her story: “I remember, I will never forget that we met you in Times Square [in] 2010, and you said, ‘cause we asked for a picture, and you said, ‘Two minutes.’ One, two, and you were gone.”

There was nothing bitter about the good-natured call-out, as everybody had a good laugh over the anecdote. Check out the clip, which took place during the opening ceremony, below.