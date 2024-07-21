Celebrity Family Feud GOAT Rapper Screenshot 2024 (1024x437)
The Results Of A ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Question About The Greatest Rapper Of All Time Causes Chaos Online

If you ever want to spark a debate, post a ranked list about anything. But especially if that opinion piece as anything to do with rapper stars, just ask Eminem, Fat Joe, or Usher.

The producers of Celebrity Family Feud learned this the hard way. During a recent episode of the beloved game show, starring Tori Kelly, Meghan Trainor, and Daryl Sabara, the families and even host Steve Harvey were rattled by the survey results. When asked who was the greatest rapper of all time, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Lil Wayne all struck out as confirmed answers.

Eventually, a contestant scored with a guess of the late Tupac. But, subsequent responses of Nas and Drake earned players strikes. When the full list was revealed, which included Snoop Dogg (at No. 1), Tupac, Eminem, Dr. Dre, LL Cool J, The Notorious B.I.G., 50 Cent, and Jay-Z.

Users across X (formerly Twitter) voiced their issues with the results.

“We literally asked 100 Vermont residents to answer this,” wrote one user.

“We know who was polled for this question by the answers 🥴,” penned another.

“That’s hip-hop. But, they didn’t ask hip-hop people,” remarked one user.

“Snoop Dogg number 1 and Jay-Z last? Who answered this question? Some bums in the street,” chimed another.

“Family Feud needs to be investigated,” joked another.

