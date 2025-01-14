Snoop Dogg is a Los Angeles icon, so given that the city is dealing with the LA wildfires at the moment, he wants to use his influence and do what he can to help. For Snoop, that could take the form of a charity concert, as he suggested on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night (January 13).

He said:

“There was talks about concerts to raise money for the victims and the people that have lost in this situation, so I think that’s more of the angle that I would be leaning towards — to do a concert and not, you know, be paid, and take my proceeds and the proceeds from the tickets and make sure that the people got something.”

Elsewhere during the interview, he spoke about the togetherness he’s seen in response to the fires, saying, “California, this is like our first time dealing with [an environmental tragedy], and the way the world is helping us — that’s the important thing, is that people aren’t looking at differences; they’re just looking at trying to make a difference.”

He also gave props to the firefighters working to put out the blaze, saying, “I feel like they have the toughest job and they don’t never get no credit, and they always show up and they do what’s best. And when the job is over with, it’s like they’re forgotten about. But we need to give them a lot of praise right now, I give them a lot.”

Check out the full interview above.