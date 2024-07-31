Everyone knows Snoop Dogg loves to keep his spirits high, with the help of one herbal remedy. But fans are convinced that he actually identifies as a Satanist in his worship observations. However, Snoop Dogg immediately slammed the accusation.

So where did the rumor start? In promotional images from the 2024 Paris Olympics, Snoop is seen rocking an iced out medallion, which people believe is a Baphomet.

“If you were on the fence about which side Snoop was on – he made it clear upon his appearance at the Satanic Olympics ritual. He wears Baphomet upon his heart,” penned one user.

If you were on the fence about which side Snoop was on – he made it clear upon his appearance at the Satanic Olympics ritual. He wears Baphomet upon his heart. pic.twitter.com/doX17VDA0S — ⚜Malak of 5th Avenue📯 (@Malakof5thAve) July 27, 2024

In his Instagram Stories, the “Gin & Juice” rapper quickly put that rumor to bed. “I don’t know what y’all thought this was, but this is the goat,” he said. “I had this made because somebody told me I was the G.O.A.T. So I wanted to make me a goat chain. All that other sh*t y’all talking about, I don’t know what you all are talking about! This is the G.O.A.T. Greatest Of All Time!”

This certainly tracks considering the now-viral results from a Celebrity Family Feud trivia question.

Snoop Dogg shoots down accusations of wearing a Satanic chain at Paris Olympics! “All that other sh!t y’all talking about, I don’t know WHAT you-all talking about! But this is the G.O.A.T., Greatest Of All Time!” #Olympic2024 #Olympics #hiphop #rap pic.twitter.com/MGoblPJ4Fd — Jim Yang (@bionicleap77) July 30, 2024

First Doja Cat, now Snopp Dogg. Has satanism rumors become the new Illuminati membership conspiracy theory?