Elmo Brought His Beef With Rocco The Rock To The Paris Olympics

The Olympics can foster great rivalries between athletes and nations in certain sports. From an American perspective, the 2024 Olympics feature the rivalry with Australia in the swimming pool, Jamaica on the track, and, potentially, Canada and France on the basketball court, among others.

It’s part of competition at the highest level, but the Olympians aren’t the only ones settling some scores in Paris this summer. As part of NBC’s comprehensive coverage of the Games, the Today show is on site and had a special guest stop by on Friday, as Elmo from Sesame Street donned a Team USA beret to talk about his excitement to see all the big names in Paris, before reigniting his long-standing beef with Rocco the Rock.

For years, Elmo has been embroiled in a feud with Rocco, who is his friend Zoe’s pet rock — a concept Elmo just can’t understand. Even The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) has gotten involved, and while they’d apparently settled things in the past, some old frustrations are coming back for Elmo now that Rocco is in Paris.

Rocco is just a rock, he can't win an Olympic medal! 🤦‍♂️#ParisOlympics https://t.co/SEa2XixdEz — Elmo (@elmo) August 2, 2024

I do appreciate the commitment to the bit here, and I have to say, Elmo makes a strong point that Rocco cannot win a medal, being just a rock. I’m sure Elmo will manage to still have a good time in Paris despite Rocco’s appearance, provided he does not run into Larry David again.