Is Snoop Dogg Releasing A New Album In 2024?

Snoop Dogg has a busy year planned. His new movie, The Underdoggs, is out now on Amazon Prime Video, he’s headlining the 2024 return of the nostalgic Lovers & Friends Festival, and he’s still working on that new album, which he first started teasing way back with the tentative title, Missionary, a spiritual sequel to his debut, Doggystyle.

Earlier this week, at the Underdoggs premiere in Culver City, Snoop told Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan that the first single is coming very soon and revealed that he and Dr. Dre had been working on the album for the past eight months. “I can let the rabbit out the hat,” he said. “I’ve been working on a record with Dr. Dre for the past 8 months. We’re about ready to drop a single in a couple weeks, so that’s what I’ve been cooking up.” While that doesn’t necessarily mean the album will be out this year (especially with the notoriously perfectionist Dre at the helm), it’s a good sign that we could see the album sooner rather than later.

Snoop’s most recent album, Bacc On Death Row (or BODR) was released on February 11, 2022, and featured appearances from DaBaby, The Game, Lil Duval, Nas, the late Nate Dogg, Sleepy Brown, T.I., Uncle Murda, and Wiz Khalifa. It peaked at No. 104 on the Billboard 200. He also released the mixtape Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It and the Mount Westmore album Snoop Cube 40 $hort that same year.