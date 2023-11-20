Last week, Snoop Dogg shocked the world with an announcement he shared on social media, writing, “After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.” The logical first leap to be made there is that the post was Snoop declaring he was giving up weed. After thinking about it for a second, though, it felt more like Snoop was setting up some sort of product rollout or brand partnership (edibles, perhaps?).

Now, we know for certain that it was the latter (albeit not edibles): Today (November 20), Snoop shared an ad for Solo Stove, a smokeless fire pit company. On Instagram, he wrote, “I’m done with smoke. I’m going smokeless with @solostove. #ad.”

The video he shared is a close-up of Snoop that slowly zooms out to reveal he’s sitting in front of a Solo Stove. Meanwhile, he says, “I have an announcement: I’m giving up smoke. I know what you thinkin’: ‘Snoop, smoke is kind of your whole thing!’ But I’m done with it. I’m done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I’m going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire. They took out the smoke: Clever.”

Per a press release, Snoop, the company’s official “smokesman,” said, “I love a good fire outside, but the smoke was too much. Solo Stove fixed fire and took out the smoke. They changed the game and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family.”

Snoop is teaming up with the brand to design a signature line of Snoop Dogg x Solo Stove products. First (and available now for $420, here) is a limited edition bundle that includes a Bonfire Fire Pit designed by Snoop, a fire pit stand, a Snoop bucket hat, and a Snoop x Solo sticker pack.

It remains to be seen if the rappers Snoop Dogg inspired will follow through with giving up weed.