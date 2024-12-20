Snoop Dogg might have done his best to stay out of the biggest beef of the decade so far (to varying success), but that might just be because the old soldier already has his fair share of battle scars. Some of them were accrued during the fallout of the contentious breakup of NWA, which resulted in Eazy-E‘s 1993 diss track “Real Muthaph*ckkin G’s.” The Compton native had a few not-so-nice things to say about Snoop after linking up with Eazy’s former bandmate Dr. Dre, but it sounds like Snoop doesn’t mind.

Appearing on a new episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast while promoting his new LP, Missionary, Snoop recalled the impact the song had when it came out after admitting that his internet radio station plays the song every day. “I got a station called ‘Cadillac Music.’ Every day, at about 1:30, two o’clock, walk down the hall. Eazy-E, Dresta, and B.G. Knocc Out be playin’. That sh*t be knocking, and you hear me singing it. ‘Motherf*ck Dre, motherf*ck Suge, motherf*ck Death Row!'”

While he did acknowledge how they initially didn’t like Eazy’s diss records, that one was undeniable. “We was busting them upside the head, but when they dropped that motherf*cker, we felt that one,” he admitted. “Eazy was going in on a n****” He also noted that it “ain’t that serious” for Dr. Dre at that time, who was “damn near neighbors” with Eazy at the time. Snoop said the difference in mindset stemmed from their respective upbringings; while Dre felt it was “all business,” Snoop and the other younger members of Death Row were taking things personally. Fortunately, he’s since grown out of it and is passing on his wisdom.

You can watch the full interview above and the “Real Muthaph*ckkin G’s” video below.