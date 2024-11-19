Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s collaborative relationship goes way back. Next month, rap’s new generation will experience their musical magic on their forthcoming album, Missionary. But for the two hip-hop legends, it all dates back to Death Row Records days.

The legacy label is certainly making a comeback thanks to Snoop Dogg’s purchase of it back in 2022. During a live taping of Drink Champs, Dr. Dre praised his longtime friend’s business decision. While chatting in front of the ComplexCon 2024 Las Vegas Convention Center crowd, Dr. Dre shared his feelings on the acquisition (viewable here, courtesy of HipHopDX).

“Let me tell you something, man. I was so upset when I heard that Snoop was doing the Death Row sh*t at the beginning,” he said. “Like, ‘N****, that shit has so much bullsh*t following it.’”

He continued, saying: “But now, I’m so happy about it and so impressed at what my brother’s doing because he’s taken the thing that we created and brought it back to life. I see his vision now. I appreciate it, and I’m proud of it.”

Moved by Dr. Dre’s semintental comments, Snoop Dogg replied with a touching response. “That made me feel good,” she said. “Thank y’all. Y’all tryna make a n**** cry.”