All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

This week saw Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre finally follow up Doggystyle and Victoria Monét drop a new holiday classic. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Snoop Dogg — “Gunz N Smoke” Feat. 50 Cent and Eminem Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre joined up to make Doggystyle in 1993, then went ahead and didn’t do another full album together until just this week. It was worth the wait, though, especially since the project delivers “Gunz N Smoke,” a track that’s a 2000s hip-hop fans’ dream, featuring 50 Cent and Eminem. Julien Baker and Torres — “Sugar In The Tank” Fans have been waiting for Baker and Torres’ country-influenced song for a little while now. They performed it live in October, then played it on The Tonight Show this week, and at long last, a proper studio version has arrived.

GloRilla — “Xmas Time” Feat. Kehlani Given that Mariah Carey is still making bank from “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” it’s understandable that other artists are pushing out their own holiday playlist contenders. So, here’s GloRilla with a pleasant one, recruiting Kehlani to join her on “Xmas Time,” which is maybe the only 2024 Christmas song with a beat switch. Victoria Monét — “On My Mama (Christmas Medley)” Victoria Monét followed Jaguar with A Jaguar Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements, so naturally, she had to give Jaguar II the same treatment. Indeed, she did just that last week, and the result is an instrumental album that takes cues from both holiday classics and Monét’s compelling modern R&B.

Fred Again.. and Angie McMahon — “Light Dark Light” Fred Again.. is fresh off the release of Ten Days in September, but he had more to say on that front, and he said it last week with Two More Days. The two-track release includes “Light Dark Light,” a take on “Making It Through” by Angie McMahon, one of Fred’s “favourite singers ever.” Bossman Dlow — “Pillsbury Dlow” Feat. Ice Spice Dlow had quite the year with “Get In With Me” becoming a viral hit. Now, he’s teamed up with Ice Spice (whose initial rise to fame came under similar circumstances) on “Pillsbury Dlow,” a cut from his just-released album, Dlow Curry.

Polo G — “Thug Memorials” After delivering Hood Poet recently, Polo G returns with one more new track for 2024. The song is “Thug Memorials,” an honest reflection on the rapper’s grief. Offset — “Swing My Way” Offset and Cardi B’s on-again-off-again relationship is currently in the off position, and it seems like he references that with his latest single, “Swing My Way.” Beyond that, though, the song is also just another example of Offset flexing his signature flow.