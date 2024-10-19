With newly set tour records by Nicki Minaj (Pink Friday 2 World Tour) and Drake (It’s All A Blur Tour) and music chart dominance by Kendrick Lamar, you could easily say rap is in a great place. However, not everyone feels this way.

Yesterday (October 18), Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dropped by Stephen A. Smith’s show to voice their opinions on the current statement of hip-hop and more. When asked to give aspiring artists advice, Snoop Dogg called out current active rappers for their lack of originality.

“Be original,” he said. “Right now there’s so much copycatting, mimicking, sounding alike, and imitation. Find your production, your sound, find your ear for who you are, and be original even if it ain’t hitting. Stay you.”

Dr. Dre shared his own hot take about today’s rap scene focusing his attention on producers. “Find your collaborators,” he added. “I don’t like the fact that there are nine different producers on one album. I like the idea of one producer on an album. Continuity is everything.”

Stephen chimed in to inquire about the trend’s origins, but Dr. Dre hilariously wasn’t interested in tracing its roots, saying: “I don’t know. But I don’t like it.”

Watch the full episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show featuring guests Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.