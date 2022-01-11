Snoop Dogg is a master of branding. While he’s been known to dabble in everything from cookbooks to cannabis (of course), he’s always looking to expand his personal brand. Now, according to Billboard, he’s even looking to move in on Oscar Mayer’s territory, filing an application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark “Snoop Doggs,” his own brand of hot dogs and sausages. While that doesn’t mean that any plans are in motion just yet, his lawyers want to make sure the name is available if or when he does decide to sell them.

Filed in December as an intent-to-use application, the trademark suggests that he does have future plans. If so, he’ll have to squeeze in running the company between a bunch of other ventures, including releasing and performing new music as both a solo act and a member of the West Coast supergroup Mount Westmore alongside E-40, Ice Cube, and Too Short. He’s also Def Jam’s new executive creative consultant, a supporting cast member of 50 Cent’s BMF series, and the pitchman for everything from cerveza to homemade soda machines. Along with all that, in just one month, he’ll be joining long-time collaborator Dr. Dre onstage at the Super Bowl to perform the halftime show.

He’s a pretty busy guy, but from those of us who love a good barbecue, we can’t wait for Snoop Doggs to hit the stores — and our grills.